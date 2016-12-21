U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday slammed an agreement made with Canada to ban offshore Arctic drilling, saying Ottawa’s plan to review its ban every five years gives Canada a leg up on energy exploration.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday announced a ban on new oil and gas drilling federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, while Canada instituted a similar ban in its Arctic waters.

Unlike the United States, where the ban is indefinite, Canada said it will review its restrictions every five years.

Alaska Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Representative Dan Young called the joint announcement “an incredibly lopsided trade for the United States.”

“With Russian development already underway in the Arctic, it may be just a few short years before our nation is bracketed by activity on both sides and importing the oil resulting from it,” the U.S. lawmakers said in a statement.

Environmental groups said that incoming President Donald Trump would have to go court to reverse Obama’s ban. The American Petroleum Institute oil industry group said Trump could likely use a presidential memorandum to lift it.

There is currently no crude oil production in the Canadian Arctic. A number of companies including Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips and Imperial Oil Ltd hold exploration licenses, but all three have put their drilling plans on hold, partly because of weak global oil prices.

With Russia’s uncontested area accounting for about 50 per cent of Arctic waters, the ban probably will not spark additional territorial claims, said Michael Byers, professor at the University of British Columbia.

“Russia has an awful lot of area to explore and exploit on its own without having to even think about encroaching on neighbors,” Byers said.

The ban will also delay the need for Canada and the United States to settle a boundary dispute in the Beaufort Sea as there will not be any pressure from companies to do so, Byers said. He noted that no country contests Canada’s rights to a 200 nautical mile-wide economic zone along its Arctic coastline.

“By adopting the moratorium, Canada is exercising its sovereign power over those waters and the ocean floor,” said Byers. “It’s not an abdication of sovereignty but a reaffirmation of it.”

Meanwhile, the premier of the Northwest Territories said the federal decision to stop issuing offshore oil and gas licences in the Arctic was made without consultation with the people whose economy stands to pay the price.

Bob McLeod said he first heard about the move about two hours before it was announced Tuesday.

He said the ban on offshore licences will leave untapped a potential bounty of seven billion barrels of oil and 92 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the ban is intended to ensure a sustainable Arctic economy, preserve the region’s ecosystem and prevent future risks associated with offshore oil and gas activity.

But McLeod said the measure is a step back from recent efforts to transfer more powers from Ottawa to the territories and was made to impress voters in southern Canada at the cost of the northern economy.

He said Trudeau told him Tuesday he plans to meet with premiers from the three territories early next year to discuss a process to share leadership in the Arctic, build up Arctic fisheries and jobs and provide details on a new $200-million program to develop marine transportation infrastructure.

With files from The Canadian Press

