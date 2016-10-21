Barry Olson’s relationship with National Bank of Canada goes back more than a decade through two small oil companies he started. Now, the relationship is in tatters.

This month, his Calgary-based junior energy producer, Toro Oil & Gas Ltd., cancelled its credit facility with National and he won’t rush to the bank for other services in the near future either. It was the culmination of months of frustration for Mr. Olson, Toro’s chief executive officer, who says he’s been penalized by the financial institution despite the fact that he’s run his company conservatively through the oil-price collapse.

