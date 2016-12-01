The oil industry’s new-found optimism is about to be put to the test as one of Canada’s biggest producers decides whether to revive a stalled oil sands project.
Cenovus Energy Inc. will decide next week if it will go ahead with an expansion at its Christina Lake project in northeastern Alberta, which it shelved as oil prices collapsed in 2014.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @jeffalewis, @the_Jeff_Jones
- Cenovus Energy Inc$20.82+0.05(+0.24%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$15.64+0.18(+1.16%)
- Kinder Morgan Inc$21.49-0.71(-3.20%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$45.37+0.04(+0.09%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$34.07+0.30(+0.89%)
- Enbridge Inc$55.20-1.30(-2.30%)
- Updated December 1 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.