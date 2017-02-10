Oil prices rose more than 1 per cent on Friday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported record initial compliance by OPEC members implementing last year’s landmark deal to curb output in an effort to prop up global oil prices.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) made production cuts in January equating to 90 per cent of the agreed volumes, a record high for the first month of implementation for such deals, the IEA said in a report.

“Some producers, notably Saudi Arabia, (are) appearing to cut by more than required,” the agency said.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up 66 cents at 56.29 a barrel by 0938 GMT, touching a session high of $56.39 a barrel shortly after the report’s publication.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded up 56 cents at $56.56 a barrel.

The IEA, which advises industrial nations on energy policy, said that if current compliance levels are maintained, the global oil stocks overhang that has weighed on prices should fall by about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the next six months.

Official OPEC compliance data is due to be released next week.

