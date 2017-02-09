Energy companies are counting on deep trade ties with the United States to head off protectionist measures under President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress.

U.S. Republicans are considering, as the centrepiece of a package of tax reforms, a possible 20-per-cent border tariff on imported goods, with the hope of spurring investment in domestic manufacturing and the energy industry. It would be offset by cuts to income taxes on exports.

