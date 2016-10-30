Oil sands producers are facing unprecedented environmental scrutiny just as crude prices show tentative signs of recovery, posing new hurdles to expansion in the high-cost sector.
Teck Resources Ltd. is being forced to lay out plans for achieving aggressive cuts in climate-altering greenhouse gases (GHGs) at a proposed bitumen mine, marking the first time carbon emissions have factored into approval of an oil sands project.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jeffalewison Twitter:
- Imperial Oil Ltd$43.38-1.50(-3.34%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$28.21+0.27(+0.97%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$28.40+0.30(+1.07%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$21.07+0.18(+0.86%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$20.03-0.69(-3.33%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$14.96-0.52(-3.36%)
- Updated October 28 3:50 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.