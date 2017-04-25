Ottawa will collaborate with seven provinces to fight U.S. lumber tariffs averaging 20 per cent against Canadian softwood exports.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr will meet this week with provincial officials to hone a joint strategy to combat the preliminary countervailing duties.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is imposing punitive duties ranging from 3.02 per cent to 24.12 per cent on five Canadian softwood exporters to the United States. Other Canadian lumber producers will pay the weighted average of those five duty rates, which works out to 19.88 per cent.

Report Typo/Error