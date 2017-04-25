Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Workers sort and move lumber at the Delta Cedar Sawmill in Delta, B.C., on Friday Jan. 6, 2017. The opening shot in a fifth softwood-lumber war between the U.S. and Canada has kicked off with the U.S. set to impose a 20-per-tariff on Canadian exports. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Workers sort and move lumber at the Delta Cedar Sawmill in Delta, B.C., on Friday Jan. 6, 2017. The opening shot in a fifth softwood-lumber war between the U.S. and Canada has kicked off with the U.S. set to impose a 20-per-tariff on Canadian exports. (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa and provinces to fight 20% U.S. lumber tariffs Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brent Jang AND ANDRIAN MORROW

VANCOUVER/WASHINGTON — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Ottawa will collaborate with seven provinces to fight U.S. lumber tariffs averaging 20 per cent against Canadian softwood exports.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr will meet this week with provincial officials to hone a joint strategy to combat the preliminary countervailing duties.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is imposing punitive duties ranging from 3.02 per cent to 24.12 per cent on five Canadian softwood exporters to the United States. Other Canadian lumber producers will pay the weighted average of those five duty rates, which works out to 19.88 per cent.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Brent Jang on Twitter: @brentcjang

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular