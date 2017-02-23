The federal government is touting nuclear energy as an important part of Canada’s clean-energy mix as Ontario embarks on a $26-billion, 20-year project to rebuild its aging reactor fleet.
In a speech Thursday, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told industry representatives that they face a “tremendous opportunity” as federal and provincial governments move to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by adopting carbon pricing and shutting down coal-fired power plants.Report Typo/Error
