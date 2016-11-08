Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, Dec. 9, 2015. (CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

The Liberal government has named a five-person panel to make recommendations on overhauling the national energy regulator.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr says the group will examine the structure, role and mandate of the National Energy Board, which has become embroiled in controversy over its reviews of contested oil pipeline proposals.

The panel is to report to Carr by March 31.

Under the previous Conservative government, the board was given the power to do environmental assessments and public consultations under specific, limited timelines.

The Trudeau government announced last January that it was augmenting the existing review process for major energy projects, adding an examination of upstream greenhouse gas emissions and providing further public consultation in addition to the National Energy Board hearings.

The new panel will be co-chaired by Helene Lauzon, president of the Quebec business council on the environment and former Liberal MP Gary Merasty, a Saskatchewan Cree who is president of Des Nedhe Development.

