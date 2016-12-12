Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Energy East pipeline is shown on a map during a news conference in Calgary in this Aug. 1, 2013 file photo (TODD KORO/REUTER)

The Canadian government on Monday named three replacement members for a National Energy Board panel examining TransCanada Corp’s Energy East pipeline, the Natural Resources Canada federal agency said in a statement.

The original three-person panel quit in early September after it emerged two members had privately met a TransCanada consultant before the hearings formally started. The pipeline faces fierce opposition from environmental groups.

