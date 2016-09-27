Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Ottawa poised to rule on major B.C. natural gas project Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Brent Jang AND Shawn McCarthy

VANCOUVER/OTTAWA and OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The federal cabinet is poised to decide whether to approve a major project to export liquefied natural gas from northern British Columbia.

In its draft report in February, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) said Pacific NorthWest LNG’s proposal to build an $11.4-billion export terminal would likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change. But the federal regulator said the terminal could be built and operated without causing major ecological damage to Flora Bank – a sandbar with eelgrass that nurtures juvenile salmon.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Shawn McCarthy @smccarthy55, Brent Jang @brentcjang

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog