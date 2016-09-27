The federal cabinet is poised to decide whether to approve a major project to export liquefied natural gas from northern British Columbia.

In its draft report in February, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) said Pacific NorthWest LNG’s proposal to build an $11.4-billion export terminal would likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change. But the federal regulator said the terminal could be built and operated without causing major ecological damage to Flora Bank – a sandbar with eelgrass that nurtures juvenile salmon.

