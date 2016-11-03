The federal Liberal government is providing an additional $2.9-billion in loan guarantees for the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr tells the House of Commons that Ottawa is issuing the guarantee on the portion of the project led by Nalcor Energy, a Crown corporation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Carr says the specific conditions will be negotiated with the province and Nalcor, and will include a guarantee fee of 0.5 per cent above the federal rate.

He blames mismanagement by previous Conservative governments for cost overruns that have put the province at financial risk.

And he says the decision is a good one for both the future prosperity of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the federal government’s commitment to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.

The $11.4-billion development is a joint venture between Nalcor and Nova Scotia utility company Emera, and will be able to generate up to 824 megawatts of electricity.

“Costs on the Lower Churchill project were mismanaged by former Conservative governments, putting Newfoundland and Labrador at financial risk,” Carr told the Commons.

“Today’s decision means we will contribute to our climate-change goals and Atlantic Canada’s future energy needs.”

In a statement, the government says it plans to monitor the projects and work closely with the province to protect the interests of Canadian taxpayers.

The statement also suggests that the decision is part of the government’s long-term infrastructure plan, including $81-billion worth of commitments unveiled Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

“The government,” it says, “continues to work with provinces and territories to bring more clean and reliable energy on a smarter, better connected electricity grid, creating jobs for middle-class Canadians and providing a healthier environment for future generations.”

