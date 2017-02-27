The Liberal government is proposing regulations that would force marketers of gasoline and home-heating fuels to reduce the carbon content of the energy products they sell, as part of the national effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a newly released discussion paper, Environment and Climate Change Canada said the clean-fuel standard would come on top of the national carbon-price system to be introduced next January and in addition to existing federal and provincial regulations that require ethanol to be added to gasoline.

