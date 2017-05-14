The federal government will unveil a carbon-tax plan this week that would provide breaks for major industrial emitters, while ensuring most Canadians families get rebates to offset higher energy bills.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will release a “technical paper” outlining the federal proposal for a levy that would only apply in provinces that refuse to implement their own tax or cap-and-trade system. The Minister will invite feedback on the plan before introducing legislation later this year.

