The Liberal government is playing Canada’s energy card as it seeks to ensure the country remains relatively unscathed by the promised protectionism of President Donald Trump’s new administration.
In meetings with U.S. counterparts, federal ministers and officials are stressing the integrated nature of the continental energy market, and that Canada provides an abundant source of affordable, reliable energy – both crude oil and electricity for American consumers.Report Typo/Error
Follow @smccarthy55on Twitter: