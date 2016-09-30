The Liberal government is walking a tricky line with the country’s oil and gas industry, trying to reposition Canada as a leader in the battle against climate change while at the same time approving projects that will boost oil and gas exports.

With his rhetorical “Canada is back” flourishes and his “pan-Canadian carbon strategy,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is, in effect, leading a national rebranding effort. The Prime Minister is proffering an implicit bargain with industry that some pain on the environmental front will lead to real gains for the sector’s export ambitions and long-term viability.

Report Typo/Error