The federal Liberal cabinet has approved construction of an $11.4-billion terminal to export liquefied natural gas from northern British Columbia, despite increased greenhouse gas emissions and concerns about local ecological impacts on salmon.

Ottawa’s decision to give the go-ahead to Pacific NorthWest LNG raises industry hopes for an LNG bonanza while setting the stage for protests from environmentalists and some First Nations.

Environmentalists have argued that approval would be inconsistent with Canada’s climate commitments, while the B.C government says the exported fuel would reduce emissions from coal-fired plants in Asia.

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced approval of the Pacific NorthWest LNG project late Tuesday after travelling from Ottawa to the Vancouver suburb of Richmond.

The federal government’s decision is subject to the project’s owners meeting an array of conditions designed to reduce the project’s environmental footprint.

For nearly four years, B.C. Premier Christy Clark has been touting the economic potential of the fledgling LNG industry, but no projects have been built in the province yet.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA) concluded the project near Prince Rupert would result in a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions, even as federal and provincial governments aim to conclude a national deal this fall to dramatically reduce emissions. Environmentalists, some First Nations and a group of scientists also argue that Pacific NorthWest LNG’s choice to build the export terminal on Lelu Island would threaten juvenile salmon habitat in the Skeena River estuary.

The regulator, however, said the terminal and related infrastructure such as a suspension bridge would not cause major ecological damage to a sandbar called Flora Bank. The Allied Tsimshian Tribes of Lax Kw’alaams say Flora Bank and Lelu Island are part of their traditional territory.

The energy venture is led by Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas, which must now reach a decision with its partners to proceed with Pacific NorthWest LNG, though global LNG markets are experiencing a surplus of supply.

Constructing Pacific NorthWest LNG would be a massive shot in the arm for the B.C. economy. The consortium estimates the total cost at $36-billion by its completion in 2021, including the construction of the liquefaction terminal and pipelines that would connect with natural gas supplies; Petronas’s $5.2-billion acquisition of Progress Energy Canada in 2012; and $12-billion in drilling and natural gas production in northeastern B.C. needed to feed the plant. The overall price tag also includes TransCanada Corp.’s commitment to build two related pipelines at a cost of $6.7-billion.

In its draft report in February, CEAA said Pacific NorthWest LNG’s proposal to build the export terminal would likely harm harbour porpoises and contribute to climate change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet, which met on Tuesday morning in Ottawa, had until Oct. 3 to render a decision in what has been a lengthy regulatory process dating back to 2013.

Pacific NorthWest LNG is considered the frontrunner among 20 B.C. LNG proposals. But with the world awash in LNG supplies, low prices in Asia for the fuel have rendered most B.C. proposals uneconomic, industry experts say.

“The decision to proceed to the construction phase of the project rests with Pacific NorthWest LNG’s shareholders,” Spencer Sproule, the project’s senior adviser of corporate affairs, said prior to the announcement in Richmond.

In anticipating the approval Tuesday, Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose said the Liberal government must now work to ensure the LNG terminal gets built.

“We believe strongly that now that it’s approved, the Prime Minister needs to champion the project,” Ms. Ambrose said, “He needs to make this project important, not only for British Columbians, but for all Canadians. This is a project that will create thousands of jobs, create billions of dollars in investments and it is a project that’s absolutely necessary for the prosperity of this country.”

Since April, 2013, CEAA has been examining Pacific NorthWest LNG’s plans to build an export terminal.

