Parkland Fuel Corp. said it is buying Chevron Corp.’s Canadian oil refining and marketing business for $1.46-billion, marking yet another big acquisition of foreign-owned energy assets by a domestic player.
Parkland said the deal includes Chevron’s refinery in Burnaby, British Columbia, 129 service stations in metro Vancouver as well as terminals and a wholesale business that supplies Vancouver’s airport.Report Typo/Error
Follow @the_Jeff_Joneson Twitter:
- Chevron Corp$105.68-0.49(-0.46%)
- Parkland Fuel Corp$28.86-0.21(-0.72%)
- Updated April 18 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.