Parkland Fuel Corp. is buying Chevron Corp.’s Canadian oil refining and marketing business for nearly $1.5-billion, marking yet another big acquisition of foreign-owned energy assets by a domestic player.

Parkland said on Tuesday the deal includes the U.S. oil major’s refinery in Burnaby, B.C., 129 service stations in the Vancouver area as well as terminals and a wholesale business that supplies Vancouver’s airport. It said the acquisition secures the company’s ranking as Canada’s largest fuel retailer by site, with 1,800 locations.

