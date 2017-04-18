Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Chevron Plaza in Calgary. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
Chevron Plaza in Calgary. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Parkland to buy Chevron’s Canadian refining business in $1.5-billion deal Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeffrey Jones and Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Parkland Fuel Corp. is buying Chevron Corp.’s Canadian oil refining and marketing business for nearly $1.5-billion, marking yet another big acquisition of foreign-owned energy assets by a domestic player.

Parkland said on Tuesday the deal includes the U.S. oil major’s refinery in Burnaby, B.C., 129 service stations in the Vancouver area as well as terminals and a wholesale business that supplies Vancouver’s airport. It said the acquisition secures the company’s ranking as Canada’s largest fuel retailer by site, with 1,800 locations.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Kelly Cryderman @KellyCryderman, Jeffrey Jones @the_Jeff_Jones

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular