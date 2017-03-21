Petróleo Brasileiro SA cut debt by 20 per cent and had positive free cash flow for the seventh straight quarter during the fourth quarter, in a further sign of recovery at Brazil’s state-controlled oil company in spite of a quarterly profit miss.

Net income at Petrobras came in at 2.510 billion-reais ($1.08-billion) last quarter, reversing a loss of 16.458-billion reais in the July-to-September period. Drastic cost-cutting and higher well productivity helped offset weaker revenue trends, the main culprit behind the profit miss.

The average consensus estimates of analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters forecast a profit of 3.703-billion reais in the fourth quarter. Net debt fell a bigger-than-expected 20 per cent to 314.120-billion reais, helped by a stronger currency and sliding borrowing costs in Latin America’s largest economy.

The results underscore Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente’s success in cleaning up a balance sheet with unrealistically priced investments and scaling back the largest debt burden among the world’s major oil companies.

Free cash flow, the money left for holders of bonds and shares after all operating and financial expenses are paid, reached 11.953-billion reais, down 27 per cent from the third quarter but in line with most estimates. Free cash flow generation is key for Petrobras’s goal to reduce debt.

“We had some good results in the quarter, but the job is far from done, the company’s debt is still too high,” Parente told reporters at an event to discuss results. “Happily, there are very encouraging operational numbers here.”

CHALLENGES

Parente, however, faces several market and operational challenges that include oil price nearing their lowest in a decade, a corruption scandal highlighting governance flaws, and losses incurred over many years because of government-mandated fuel subsidies and money-losing investments.

A slump in global commodity prices led common American depositary receipts of Petrobras down 3.9 per cent to $8.81 on Tuesday in New York, extending their decline this year to 12.7 per cent.

Net revenue was largely flat from the third quarter, totaling 70.489-billion reais, below consensus estimates of 74.762-billion reais.

Capital spending surprisingly rose 15 per cent last quarter, bucking the 9 per cent decline forecast by analysts. Petrobras revised total capital spending planned for the 2017-2021 period to $74.5-billion (U.S.) from $74.1-billion previously.

Steps to grow output in some offshore fields, sell non-essential assets and keep expenses in check helped drive operational earnings higher, executives said at the event.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profit known as adjusted EBITDA, reached 24.788-billion reais, beating an estimate of 19.707-billion reais.

