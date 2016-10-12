Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Activists opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2016. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
Activists opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Sept. 3, 2016. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Pipeline firms brace for clashes after activists target operations Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jeff Lewis AND Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Major pipeline companies are grappling with blockades and repeated disruptions to operations as hardline activists demand an accelerated transition away from fossil fuels.

The day after climate activists targeted five major cross-border pipelines carrying crude from the oil sands, the Canadian head of Kinder Morgan Inc. said he is preparing for construction blockades if Ottawa approves a threefold expansion to his company’s Trans Mountain pipeline later this year.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Kelly Cryderman @KellyCryderman, Jeff Lewis @jeffalewis

Also on The Globe and Mail

Protesters say Dakota pipeline will 'kill' (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog