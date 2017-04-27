Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Potash Corp's head office in Saskatoon is pictured in this file photo. (© David Stobbe / Reuters)
Potash Corp's head office in Saskatoon is pictured in this file photo. (© David Stobbe / Reuters)

Potash Corp.’s profit nearly doubles on fall in costs Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan’s quarterly profit nearly doubled as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than offset weak phosphate prices.

The company’s net earnings rose to $149-million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75-million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue fell 8 per cent to $1.11-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular