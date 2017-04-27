Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan’s quarterly profit nearly doubled as lower costs and increased potash sales volumes more than offset weak phosphate prices.
The company’s net earnings rose to $149-million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $75-million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
However, revenue fell 8 per cent to $1.11-billion.
