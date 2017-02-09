Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when it recorded one-time charges of about $369-million.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $31-million, or 10 cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $271-million, or 93 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17.7 per cent to $283.9-million, the company said on Thursday.

