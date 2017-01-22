Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Data hosting, such as the kind provided by Q9 Networks, is a quickly growing market, in Montreal especially.
Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Quebec is gaining ground in its push to become one of the world’s biggest jurisdictions for data warehousing, tapping its hydro-power surpluses to lure a growing list of companies including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Utility Hydro-Québec is leading an effort to speed up development of data hosting in the province, especially in Montreal, after years of slow growth. It says it’s building capacity equalling 350 megawatts of electricity to meet demand from existing warehousing clients in Montreal by 2020, as the city tries to steal business from other Canadian and international markets.

