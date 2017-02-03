Republicans have begun unwinding a series of Obama-administration regulations that had been opposed by U.S. oil companies, raising new concerns in the Canadian industry about an erosion of competitiveness.
The Republican-led Congress passed a law Friday to rescind a recently adopted anti-corruption rule that would force resource companies to publicly report what they pay in fees and taxes to federal and local governments – a regulation that the U.S. petroleum industry had fought through the courts. President Donald Trump is due to sign the bill in the coming days.Report Typo/Error
