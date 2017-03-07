Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia and chairman of Saudi Aramco, speaks during CERAWeek, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/AP)
Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia and chairman of Saudi Aramco, speaks during CERAWeek, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Houston. (Melissa Phillip/AP)

Saudi Arabia won’t stand for ‘free riders’ on OPEC production cuts Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Shawn McCarthy - GLOBAL ENERGY REPORTER

HOUSTON — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister, Khalid Al-Falid, said the oil market is rebounding on the strength of an OPEC production cut but warned the kingdom won’t stand for “free riders” boosting output at its expense.

“There is cause for cautious optimism as we see the green shoots of the recovery, driven by a better outlook on fundamentals coupled with the historic production agreement of three months ago,” the Minister told the annual CERAWeek energy conference Tuesday.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Shawn McCarthy on Twitter: @smccarthy55

Also on The Globe and Mail

Traders profit on Asia oil routes after OPEC cuts (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular