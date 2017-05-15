Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil owned Imilorskoye oil field near Kogalym, Russia, in this file photo. (Sergei Karpukhin/REUTERS)
Shawn McCarthy

Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend production cuts for nine months, signalling it may take well into 2018 to achieve the long-sought rebalancing in crude markets.

Ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna next week, the world’s two largest oil exporters said they are not only prepared to renew the production agreement first reached last December, but will extend it until March, 2018, to ensure that inventories dissipate and demand catches up to supply.

