Savanna Energy Services Corp. shares fell on Monday after hostile bidder Total Energy Services Inc. said investors with more than half the target's stock had tendered to its cash-and-stock bid.

Savanna fell 4 per cent to $1.91 on the Toronto Stock Exchange early in Monday's session following what appeared to be a victory for Total in an acrimonious bidding war against Western Energy Services Corp.

Total said it is in the process of acquiring additional shares after it extended its $225-million offer to April 7. "The board of directors and senior management of Total Energy will look to immediately engage with their counterparts at Savanna in an effort to facilitate an efficient and co-operative transition, in the best interests of Savanna, its shareholders and other stakeholders," Total said in a statement.

The development comes amid a quick deterioration in the fortunes of Canada's energy services industry following a drop in oil and gas prices, sparking fears that producers might cut back on spending.

Investors liked the the prospects of the Total-Savanna combination in the current environment better than what would have been case with the competing friendly deal involving Western.

Western acknowledged on Monday that its offer had come up short.

"Western is currently evaluating the effect of this announcement and its impact on Savanna," the company said in a statement. "Western and its board of directors are understandably disappointed with the outcome of the bid."

Savanna, which became a target for Total in late 2016, had tried persuade investors that that Western's bid, which was sweetened once, was a better bet because the group could work together more co-operatively.

