The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating how Exxon Mobil Corp has valued its assets in the wake of plunge in oil prices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The regulator sought information from Exxon and the company’s auditor, PwC, in August, the Journal reported.

The news follows reports last week that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was investigating the company’s accounting practices.

A more than 60 per cent drop in oil prices has forced many integrated oil producers around the world to write down the value of their assets. Exxon is the only major exception.

Exxon was not immediately available for comment. The SEC did not confirm any ongoing investigation.

The company said in a filing in February that an assessment of its major risky assets showed that future undiscounted cash flows associated with such assets “substantially exceed” their carrying value.

Exxon’s shares were down about 0.9 per cent at $83.06 in afternoon trading.

  • Exxon Mobil Corp
    $83.03
    -0.80
    (-0.95%)
  • Updated September 20 3:18 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

