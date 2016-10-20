Tourmaline Oil Corp. is buying northeastern British Columbia natural gas assets from Royal Dutch Shell PLC for $1.4-billion in cash and stock in the latest sign of growing optimism in the hard-hit energy sector.

Tourmaline, led by Calgary oil man Mike Rose, said it is acquiring production of nearly 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in the Montney formation. It will pay $1-billion in cash and the rest in Tourmaline shares.

The deal will immediately boost its production by about 13 per cent and add proved plus probable reserves of 474 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said. Shell said it will still have a large shale position in Canada following the close of the transaction.

To help fund the acquisition, Tourmaline is issuing $635-million of common shares in a private placement, and is selling another $100-million in stock in a bought deal to underwriters led by Peters & Co. Ltd. The shares are being offered at $34.75 apiece, a 4.5-per-cent discount to Tourmaline’s closing price of 36.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The acquisition and stock issue add to growing activity in the oil patch as crude prices gradually recover, following two years of retrenchment in the industry. Last month, Encana Corp. issued more than $1-billion (U.S.) in stock to fund increased drilling in the Permian Basin of Texas. That deal was on the heels of a $650-million (Canadian) offering by Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Tourmaline said it expects to more than double production from the new assets by 2018. As part of the deal, it will get three gas plants and nearly 720 kilometres of pipeline, it said.

