As soon as it was announced, Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s $8.5-billion (U.S.) sale of oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. became a volley in Alberta’s political debate about the role of carbon pricing.

The ruling New Democrats emphasized that Canadian Natural is doubling down in the oil sands – even with the province’s decision to enact across-the-board carbon tax at the beginning of this year. Cabinet minister Deron Bilous told reporters in Edmonton on Thursday that both Canadian Natural and Shell both support carbon pricing.

