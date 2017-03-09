Royal Dutch Shell PLC is selling the bulk of its oil sands business in a multibillion-dollar retreat from a sector it says no longer fits with its global growth ambitions.
The Anglo-Dutch giant, pressured by high debt, on Thursday said Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. would pay $8.5-billion (U.S.) in cash and shares for a controlling stake in the Athabasca oil sands project, a major bitumen mine and upgrading development with capacity of about 255,000 barrels a day. Shell is also jettisoning undeveloped oil sands leases and assets pumping around 15,000 barrels a day near Peace River, Alta.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @jeffalewis, @smccarthy55
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC$54.41+0.06(+0.11%)
- Marathon Oil Corp$16.07+1.20(+8.07%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$43.31+3.88(+9.84%)
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd$32.05+2.83(+9.69%)
- Statoil ASA$16.93+0.09(+0.53%)
- Total SA$49.78+0.58(+1.18%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$40.55+0.09(+0.22%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$30.03+0.03(+0.10%)
- Updated March 9 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.