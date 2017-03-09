Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jeff Lewis AND Shawn McCarthy

CALGARY and HOUSTON — The Globe and Mail

Royal Dutch Shell PLC is selling the bulk of its oil sands business in a multibillion-dollar retreat from a sector it says no longer fits with its global growth ambitions.

The Anglo-Dutch giant, pressured by high debt, on Thursday said Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. would pay $8.5-billion (U.S.) in cash and shares for a controlling stake in the Athabasca oil sands project, a major bitumen mine and upgrading development with capacity of about 255,000 barrels a day. Shell is also jettisoning undeveloped oil sands leases and assets pumping around 15,000 barrels a day near Peace River, Alta.

