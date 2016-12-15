It took six months of talks between Athabasca Oil Corp. and Statoil ASA to finalize the sale of the Norwegian oil giant’s Canadian thermal oil-sands assets.
But the terms of the deal, worth up to $832-million, indicate that Statoil was in a hurry to exit northern Alberta – the global oil firm says it will book an impairment as high as $550-million (U.S.) on the sale.
