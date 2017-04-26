Suncor Energy Inc. plans to buy back up to $2-billion worth of shares and said it would repay some debt ahead of schedule after selling assets to shore up finances bruised by falling oil prices.

The Calgary-based oil sands producer said late on Wednesday it would repurchase the shares over the next year starting on May 2. The company also said it redeemed $1.25-billion (U.S.) of senior unsecured notes that were originally due in 2018.

The financial moves reflect growing confidence in the company’s cash flow as it prepares to crank up production from its massive Fort Hills oil sands mine, and from its Hebron joint venture offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, later this year.

Chief executive officer Steve Williams had pledged to boost shareholder returns after sinking billions of dollars into the mega-projects through the downturn and despite U.S. oil prices still languishing under $50 per barrel.

In February, Suncor boosted its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent to the current level of 32 cents (Canadian) per share. Last year, it sold its lubricants business and a wind farm for proceeds of $1.4-billion.

The company on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.4-billion, or 81 cents per share, versus $257-million or 17 cents in the same period a year ago.

Suncor also cut its outlook for production at the Syncrude Canada project, offset by anticipated gains from offshore operations.

The northern Alberta plant has been operating at reduced rates while the company works to repair damage from a fire in March.

Suncor now expects full-year output at the mining and upgrading plant to fall in the range of 135,000 to 150,000 barrels per day, compared 150,000 to 165,000 barrels previously. Costs at the site are expected to increase from $32-$35 per barrel to $36-$39 per barrel.

The company holds its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday in Calgary.

