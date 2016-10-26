Suncor Energy Inc. swung to a profit in the third quarter, helped by its increased ownership in the Syncrude bitumen project and the return of lost production from shutdowns related to Alberta wildfires earlier in the year.

But the company hinted at cost increases at its massive Fort Hills mine under construction, saying it is working to mitigate the effects of a weaker Canadian dollar and the impact of the fires on the $15.1-billion project.

The Calgary-based oil sands giant on Wednesday posted net earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 of $392-million, or 24 cents per share. That compares to a loss of $376-million, or 26 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. The earnings included a tax recovery tied to its U.K. operations of $180-million.

Operating earnings slipped to $346-million, or 21 cents per share, from $410-million, or 28 cents a share, last year. Cash flow was about $2-billion versus $1.9-billion in the third quarter last year, buoyed by lower costs and its increased ownership share of the Syncrude Canada Ltd. project.

U.S. oil prices have rebounded to about $50 (U.S.) a barrel in recent months amid hopes of a deal to curb output among the world’s top producers. But West Texas Intermediate fetched well under that level for much of the third quarter.

Suncor and others have cut costs to cope. The company said on Wednesday its oil sands costs per barrel fell 18 per cent from a year ago to $22.15 (Canadian).

‎Total production rang in at 728,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), a sharp increase from 566,100 boe/d in the year-ago period. Output in the oil sands rose to 433,700 barrels per day from 177,500 barrels in the second quarter, when massive wildfires forced the company to curtail volumes for several weeks and led to a hefty financial loss for the period.

In the third quarter, Suncor said its share of production from Syncrude jumped to 183,800 barrels per day from 28,100 barrels owing to recent acquisitions. Costs at the project fell to $27.65 per barrel from $41.65 a year ago, the company said.

