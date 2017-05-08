Suncor Energy says it will apply this year for provincial regulatory permission to build a new Alberta oil sands project that could eventually produce up to 160,000 barrels per day.

The Lewis project hasn’t been officially sanctioned by Suncor, but the company says construction on its first phase may begin in 2024.

The project is located about 25 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta.

Suncor says it will consider using new technologies including vaporized solvents and electromagnetic heating to replace steam to produce the heavy bitumen crude through wells at Lewis, thus using less energy and water.

Suncor’s proposed 80,000-bpd Meadow Creek East project south of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta received regulatory approval in March and an application is to be filed this year for its 40,000-bpd Meadow Creek West project.

CEO Steve Williams said recently Suncor has options to build steam-driven projects that could produce some 400,000 bpd, but won’t build any until after 2020.

