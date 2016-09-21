Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this October 25, 2009 file photo, workers leave the Suncor oil sands extraction facility near Fort McMurray, Alta. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
In this October 25, 2009 file photo, workers leave the Suncor oil sands extraction facility near Fort McMurray, Alta. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Suncor to take $105-million hit on exploration well off Nova Scotia Add to ...

Jeff Lewis

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Suncor Energy Inc. will write off costs tied to an exploration well offshore Nova Scotia after the development failed to yield commercial volumes of oil.

The joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips Co. is located roughly 250 kilometres offshore, south of Halifax.

Suncor said it was told by Shell that the first exploration well had been completed but that it did not produce enough oil.

Suncor holds a 20-per-cent stake in the project and said it would write off its share of the costs in the third quarter, about $105-million after tax.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Jeff Lewis on Twitter: @jeffalewis

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog