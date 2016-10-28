The future of several solar-power and energy-storage projects is uncertain after the filing of bankruptcy protection by a key player in the Canadian solar-energy scene.
SunEdison Inc.’s Canadian subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection in Canada under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act on Thursday, following in the footsteps of the parent company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in the United States in April.Report Typo/Error
