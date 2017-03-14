Syncrude Canada Ltd. said on Tuesday it was responding to a fire at the sprawling oil sands site in northern Alberta.

Syncrude said the fire was at its Mildred Lake upgrading plant, which is about 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

Will Gibson, spokesman for the operation, said the company will release further details as soon as they become available.

“The safety of our people at our site is our top priority,” Mr. Gibson said. “As such, our focus is responding to the fire and making sure that the people who were in the upgrading area are safe.”

He added that access to the site is now restricted to Syncrude workers so the company can respond to the incident.

Syncrude is one of Canada’s largest oil sands mining and processing operations, producing up to 350,000 barrels of synthetic crude a day. Over the years it has been plagued by operational mishaps and outages, but had recently improved its operational performance.

In 2016, Suncor Energy Inc. became its largest interest holder, with 54.7 per cent. The other partners are Imperial Oil Ltd. with 25 per cent, Sinopec with 9 per cent and Nexen Energy with 7 per cent and Mocal Energy with 5 per cent.

More to come

Report Typo/Error