Fire ripped through a major processing unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd. oil sands production site in northern Alberta on Tuesday, the company and police said.

Syncrude said the blaze was at its Mildred Lake upgrading plant, which is about 40 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta. There were no immediate reports of injuries, or the status of operations.

Will Gibson, spokesman for the operation, said the company will release further details as soon as they become available.

“The safety of our people at our site is our top priority,” Mr. Gibson said. “As such, our focus is responding to the fire and making sure that the people who were in the upgrading area are safe.”

He added that access to the site is now restricted to Syncrude workers so the company can respond to the incident.

Police and other emergency personnel were on the scene, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Wood Buffalo RCMP said it was unable to confirm the cause of the explosion or if anyone was hurt.

Traffic was restricted to just one lane on Highway 63, the major thoroughfare that feeds traffic in an out of Canada’s oil sands mining region, as police assisted with the evacuation of nonessential services from Syncrude, they said.

Syncrude is one of the country’s largest oil sands mining and processing operations, producing up to 350,000 barrels of synthetic crude a day. Over the years it has been plagued by operational mishaps and outages, but had recently improved its operational performance.

In 2016, Suncor Energy Inc. became its largest interest holder, with 54.7 per cent. The other partners are Imperial Oil Ltd. with 25 per cent, Sinopec with 9 per cent, Nexen Energy with 7 per cent and Mocal Energy with 5 per cent.

