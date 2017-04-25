Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd , North America’s largest producer of steel making coal, reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.

Unit production costs in the first quarter rose by $13 to $56 per tonne from a year ago. First-quarter coal production was 6.1 million tonnes, 8 per cent lower than last year, the company said on Tuesday.

Teck, which also mines gold and silver, said adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to $671-million, or $1.16 per share, from $18-million, or 3 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2016.

Revenue rose 70 per cent to $2.89-billion.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $1.29 per share, on revenue of $3.04-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teck said a quarterly benchmark price for steel-making coal for the second quarter was not yet agreed upon due to cyclone Debbie’s impact on Australian supply.

It expects total steel-making coal sales, including spot sales, of at least 6.8 million tonnes in the second quarter. That is in line with last month’s updated forecast.

Steel-making coal prices almost tripled from a year ago and spot prices stabilized in the $150 to $160 per tonne range during the quarter, while copper and zinc prices rose by 25 per cent and 66 per cent respectively, Teck said.

Steel-making coal prices have soared from about $156 a tonne at the end of March to more than $200 a tonne, amid supply disruptions caused by a powerful cyclone in Australia.

Steel plants use coking, or metallurgical, coal to fire blast furnaces.

Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $572-million, or $0.99 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, from $94-million, or $0.16 share, in the same period last year.

Report Typo/Error