Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A truck hauls a load at Teck Resources Coal Mountain operation near Sparwood, B.C. in this handout file photo. (The Canadian Press)
A truck hauls a load at Teck Resources Coal Mountain operation near Sparwood, B.C. in this handout file photo. (The Canadian Press)

Teck Resources swings to quarterly profit Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Teck Resources Ltd, North America’s largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of $536-million.

Net profit attributable to Teck shareholders was $697-million or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $459-million, or 80 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 67 per cent to $3.56-million, from $2.14-billion.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular