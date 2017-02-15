Teck Resources Ltd, North America’s largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of $536-million.

Net profit attributable to Teck shareholders was $697-million or $1.21 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $459-million, or 80 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue rose 67 per cent to $3.56-million, from $2.14-billion.

