Israel’s Delek Group has offered to buy Ithaca Energy Inc in a deal valuing the North Sea oil producer’s equity at $646-million and building on Delek’s expansion in the North Sea ahead of a planned London listing.

Ithaca, listed in Toronto and London, said on Monday its board had recommended the Israeli conglomerate’s cash offer of $1.95 per share, which equates to 1.20 pounds. Delek, with natural gas exploration and production activities in the eastern Mediterranean, already owns 19.7 per cent of Ithaca.

The offer, a premium of about 12 per cent to Ithaca’s closing price of $1.74 on Friday, implies an enterprise value of about $1.24-billion, Ithaca said.

Ithaca has its headquarters in the Scottish city of Aberdeen and is focused on North Sea oil and gas.

The market for North Sea assets has heated up in recent months as oil prices have steadied above $50 a barrel.

Last month Chrysaor, backed by private equity, said it would buy many of Shell’s North Sea assets for up to $3.8-billion and EnQuest agreed to buy a 25 per cent stake in BP’s Magnus oil field.

Delek itself bought a 13.18-per-cent stake in Faroe Petroleum, another North Sea operator, for 43 million pounds ($53.7-million U.S.) in December.

Delek’s $524-million bid for 80 per cent of Ithaca values the company’s shares at $646-million and is conditional upon more than 50 per cent of shares not held by Delek accepting the offer.

“This is a full and fair offer from a very credible buyer who have the financial resources to complete the transaction,” Ithaca Chief Executive Les Thomas told Reuters.

“They are knowledgeable, they are credible, they can back up the offer and complete the transaction.”

London listing

Delek Chief Executive Asaf Bartfeld said the Ithaca deal would contribute to the company’s growth and to solidifying its position in the international market.

A spokesman for Delek said the company plans to list in London during 2017 but could not say whether new shares would be sold or give further details.

In August Delek said it was considering spinning off its holdings in the large Tamar natural gas field into a separate company traded abroad.

Under a deal reached with the Israeli government to boost competition in the sector, Delek has about five years to sell its 31.25-per-cent stake in the offshore field.

Ithaca is a partner in 25 projects and is the operator in 12 of them, including the Stella field in the North Sea which is expected to begin production later this month. Delek said Stella will be a big step up for Ithaca in terms of production amounts.

BMO Capital Markets analyst David Round said Ithaca has always been seen as a takeover candidate.

“This looks like a reasonable price, although Delek is clearly retaining some upside, particularly around Ithaca’s ‘pre development’ portfolio as well as its attractive tax loss position,” Round said in a research note.

