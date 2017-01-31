TransCanada Corp. has long-term contracts from shippers backing its $15.7-billion Energy East project and is determined to proceed despite forecasts of a surplus in pipeline capacity in the next decade, company officials told a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Oil producers are currently experiencing constraints in shipping their crude to markets and will have to rely on rail to move growing volumes over the next two years, analysts from Genscape Inc. said Tuesday. But in the long term, a surplus in pipeline capacity could arise if all the expansion projects approved by the Liberal government or endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump are completed.

