Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians pass the TransCanada buidling in downtown Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/GLOBE AND MAIL)
Pedestrians pass the TransCanada buidling in downtown Calgary. (Jeff McIntosh/GLOBE AND MAIL)

TransCanada names Siim Vanaselja as board chair Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

TransCanada Corp, Canada’s No. 2 pipeline operator, said on Thursday it named Siim Vanaselja chairman of the board.

Vanaselja succeeds Barry Jackson, who will retire after TransCanada’s annual shareholders meeting in 2017.

Jackson, who has been in the position since 2005, will continue to be a board member, subject to his re-election at the meeting.

Vanaselja, who was the chief financial officer of Canada’s largest telecommunications company BCE Inc and Bell Canada, has been TransCanada’s board member since May 2014. He is also the chairman of TransCanada’s audit committee.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular