A landmark deal between TransCanada Corp. and Western Canadian natural gas companies for discounted, long-distance pipeline transport comes “just in time” to help stave off some competition from increasing U.S. production, says one of the key backers of the agreement.

Negotiations took months, and at one point last fall, TransCanada declared the deal dead. Speaking about the agreement that was eventually hashed out early this year, Mike Rose, chairman, president and chief executive of Tourmaline Oil Corp. – Canada’s second-largest natural gas producer – said both TransCanada and producers groused about the 77 cents a gigajoule price that eventually settled the deal.

