TransCanada Corp. is undertaking a series of multibillion-dollar moves to help pay for a major U.S. acquisition earlier this year while cementing annual gains in its dividend of up to 10 per cent.

TransCanada said on Tuesday it will issue as much as $3.5-billion of stock in its second massive bought deal of 2016.

It also expects to garner $3.7-billion (U.S.) from the sale of its U.S. Northeast power generation operations. Proceeds from the sale and share issue will go to paying down part of a bridge loan it took on when it bought Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. for $10.2 billion last spring.

The moves mark a change in TransCanada’s plans for funding its purchase of the U.S. pipeline company, which gave it a major position in the massive Marcellus shale gas deposit in the United States. It previously said it would offer interests in its growing natural gas pipeline business in Mexico.

TransCanada is holding on to that business despite receiving “credible, binding” bids for a minority interest in the assets, chief executive officer Russ Girling said on a conference call.

Cementing its hold on Columbia, it agreed to buy all the units of Columbia Pipeline Partners LP for $17 (U.S.) each for a total of $915-million. The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, will boost TransCanada’s stake in the assets to 100 per cent from 91.6 per cent.

The moves are expected to help the company achieve annual dividend increases at the higher end of its previously stated range of 8 per cent to 10 per cent through 2020.

In the bought deal, TransCanada will offer 54.8-million shares at $58.50 (Canadian) apiece. Underwriters, led by Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, have an overallotment option that would add another 10 per cent to the proceeds. The company went to the market in March, raising a Canadian record $4.4-billion.

Meanwhile, TransCanada reported a net loss for the third quarter of $135-million (Canadian), or 17 cents a share. That compares with net income of $402-million, or 57 cents, in the same period a year ago. The results were impacted by a $656-million after-tax impairment tied to the sale of its U.S. northeast power business.

With a file from Jeff Lewis

