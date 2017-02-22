A once-dead deal between TransCanada Corp. and Western Canadian natural gas producers for lower-cost transport to key Ontario, Quebec and U.S. markets has new life.

TransCanada said following weeks of discussions with producers, it has launched a new open season – a period to determine market interest – on a long-term, fixed-price proposal to flow natural gas along its Canadian Mainline pipeline system from Alberta to the Dawn hub in Southern Ontario.

TransCanada had previously ended talks on the Mainline last November, citing a lack of interest. The pipeline company and producers had been unable to find agreement on pricing and commitments.

But TransCanada wants long-term pledges on its underused Mainline pipeline system, while natural-gas producers in British Columbia and Alberta need greater access to Central Canadian and U.S. markets.

There’s only so much available pipeline space to transport natural gas thousands of kilometres to the most populous parts of North America. In recent years, Canadian producers have seen prices drop and their market share eroded due to booming U.S. Appalachian shale supplies. They face further competition ahead as new pipeline projects in the U.S. move more gas from the prolific and low-cost Marcellus and Utica basins to key markets.

Current commodity prices are not high enough to justify the cost of transporting some natural gas supplies without such a deal, said Calgary gas market consultant Bill Gwozd.

“The postage stamp is worth more than the parcel,” he explained.

In a news release on Wednesday, TransCanada said it will offer a 10-year term and a targeted total subscription of least 1.5 million gigajoules per day, at a “simplified” single rate toll of 77 cents a gigajoule. Last fall, TransCanada had been offering the long-term tolling rate in a range of 75 cents to 82 cents, depending on a shippers’ contracted volumes.

But Stephen Clark, TransCanada’s senior vice-president and general manager for Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, cautioned that the deal is still not a sure thing.

“While we have held extensive discussions with customers and have received a positive response, it is important that these threshold conditions are met for TransCanada to advance this offering,” Mr. Clark said in Wednesday’s news release.

The proposal doesn’t impact current contracts that are already in place on the Canadian Mainline system, and the deal is still subject to TransCanada receiving National Energy Board (NEB) approval. The open season will close on March 9, and targeted in-service date is November.

Both TransCanada and producer Encana Corp. hinted at the possibility of a new compromise during their earning calls last week.

While speaking about his company’s annual and fourth quarter results for 2016, TransCanada chief executive Russ Girling had said he is encouraged by discussions for long-term contracts on the Mainline system.

Encana Corp. chief executive Doug Suttles said that the conversations between producers and TransCanada never really ended.

“The good news here is that conversations between the producers and TransCanada have been ongoing ever since the last open season attempt,” Mr. Suttles said.

“A lot of us believe this should happen, and I’m hopeful we’ll get something done. But I can tell you people have been very actively engaged in this conversation right through the holidays and up to today.”

