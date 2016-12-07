Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

TransCanada's Keystone pipeline facilities are seen in Hardisty, Alta., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. Alberta and British Columbia natural gas producers will have access to more pipeline capacity through TransCanada Corp.’s $655-million planned boost to its Nova system. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Kelly Cryderman

CALGARY — The Globe and Mail

Alberta and British Columbia natural gas producers will have access to more pipeline capacity through TransCanada Corp.’s $655-million planned boost to its Nova system.

The Calgary-based pipeline company said Wednesday that its subsidiary, Nova Gas Transmission Ltd., will move forward with an expansion to grow natural gas transportation capacity by approximately 355 million cubic feet a day.

