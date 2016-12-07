Alberta and British Columbia natural gas producers will have access to more pipeline capacity through TransCanada Corp.’s $655-million planned boost to its Nova system.
The Calgary-based pipeline company said Wednesday that its subsidiary, Nova Gas Transmission Ltd., will move forward with an expansion to grow natural gas transportation capacity by approximately 355 million cubic feet a day.Report Typo/Error
